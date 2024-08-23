Starmer urges ‘frank and honest’ talks in first call with China’s Xi Jinping

Sir Keir Starmer told Xi Jinping he hoped they could have “open, frank and honest” talks about areas of disagreement in his first official phone call with the Chinese president.

In the Friday morning call, the two leaders discussed potential areas of co-operation, including on trade, the economy and education, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“As Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, the leaders agreed on the importance of close working in areas, such as climate change and global security.

“The Prime Minister added that he hoped the leaders would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement when necessary, such as Hong Kong, Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights.

Sir Keir told Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, that he hopes they can have open, frank and honest discussions on issues such as Hong Kong and Russia’s war in Ukraine (Matt Cardy/PA)

“The leaders also agreed on the need for a stable and consistent UK-China relationship, including dialogue between their respective foreign and domestic ministers.”

Beijing’s embassy in the UK said that President Xi congratulated Sir Keir on assuming office and noted that the two countries need to “view their relations from a long-term and strategic perspective”.

The embassy said in its statement: “China is committed to building a great country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation, and follows a path of peaceful development.

“It is hoped that the UK will view China in an objective and rational manner.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Laos last month.

He urged China to prevent its companies from supporting Russia’s war effort and stressed the UK’s “ironclad” commitment to backing Ukraine.