Man charged with murdering parcel delivery driver in Leeds

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van being stolen in Leeds.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, will appear before magistrates in the city on Friday after he was charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The force said a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Eddie Hampshire, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested following a public appeal.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Police were called at around 6.50pm on Tuesday and found Mr Kondor, from Sheffield, unconscious with members of the public trying to help him.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

Police said Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to find a man attempting to steal his van.

When he tried to stop the theft, the offender drove off at speed with Mr Kondor only partly in the passenger door.

The vehicle then hit two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured in at the junction of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

Mr Kondor worked for SP Transport Group and the firm’s operations manager Mike Neill said on GoFundMe: “Claudiu was more than just a colleague — he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team.

“His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”

The online fundraiser for Mr Kondor’s family, which had an initial target of £750, has so far raised more than £20,000.