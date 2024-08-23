Man appears in court accused of murdering delivery driver in Leeds

A man accused of murdering a parcel delivery driver who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds has appeared in court for the first time.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, appeared before magistrates in the city on Friday after being charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

The 32-year-old did not indicate a plea during the two-minute hearing.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, the delivery driver who died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van (West Yorkshire Police)

The court heard it was alleged that he murdered Mr Kondor on August 20.

Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

West Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Eddie Hampshire, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested following a public appeal.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.