Jermaine Jenas apologises after BBC sacking: ‘I am ashamed and deeply sorry’

Jermaine Jenas has apologised to the “women with whom I was messaging” after he was sacked from the BBC.

“I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry,” the 41-year-old former footballer said in an interview with the Sun newspaper.

“I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology — especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.

“I am sorry for what I have put them through. I think it would be fair to say I have a problem.

“I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.”

It comes after the Match Of The Day and One Show presenter was removed by the BBC from the presenting line-ups of both shows.

Jenas said he fell below the standard of responsibility that “needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC”, but insisted there was no criminality involved.

“I did nothing illegal — these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults,” he said.

Jenas has been married to model Ellie Penfold for 13 years.