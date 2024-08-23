Fact check: Several people have been sentenced for racially aggravated crimes

A widely shared online post claimed that “of all the people arrested during the race riots, not a single conviction was for racial abuse or a hate crime”.

Evaluation

Several people who have been sentenced following the recent disorder were convicted of racially aggravated crimes or stirring up racial hatred.

The facts

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which prosecutes criminal cases in England and Wales, said David Wilkinson, 48, was convicted of “racially aggravated criminal damage”.

Police and prosecutors also said Wayne O’Rourke, 35 of Salix Approach, Lincoln, Rhys McDonald, 34, of Oxford Road, Runcorn, Tyler Kay, 26, from Northampton, and Christopher Taggart, 36, of Caesars Close, Runcorn, all pleaded guilty to publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Philip Hoban, 48, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds, was jailed for causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm/distress through words or behaviour in Leeds city centre, West Yorkshire Police said.

Jordan Parlour, 28, of Seacroft, Leeds, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour intending thereby to stir up racial hatred, the CPS added.

Meanwhile, sentencing remarks by judge Guy Kearl KC, sitting at Leeds Crown Court, showed Jordan Plain, 30, of Seacroft, Leeds, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment.

