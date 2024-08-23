Disability sports club to skate 120 miles from Brighton to Paris for Paralympics

Members of a disability-focused sports club will roller skate more than 120 miles from Brighton to Paris for the Paralympic Games.

Around 35 skaters in roller blades and five wheelchairs users from Wheels and Wheelchairs, a group which promotes accessible skating, plan to travel to the French capital in a unique way for the Paralympic Games, which takes place from August 28 to September 8.

The group will skate along traffic free roads from Hove Lawns to Newhaven, both in East Sussex, before crossing the English Channel by ferry to Dieppe, in Normandy, France.

Members of Wheels and Wheelchairs (Muhayman Jamil/PA)

They will then wheel their way to Arques-la-Bataille, before heading through locations including Gournay-en-Bray and Amblainville from August 25 onwards, ending their journey in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, in Paris, on August 28.

The pursuit was inspired by a similar act from a team of French inline skaters called Mobile en Ville who pushed six wheelchair users from Paris to London to celebrate the start of the 2012 London Paralympics.

Around 10 skaters from Mobile en Ville are to join Wheels and Wheelchairs on their upcoming adventure.

Isaac Harvey, the president of Wheels and Wheelchairs, told the PA news agency: “When we get to the French side, they will be joining us on that side and then we’ll come together to do the rest of the challenge.”

Isaac Harvey (left) said it has been ‘incredible’ to see people support the challenge (Kevin Ly/PA)

The 29-year-old who is based in Ilford, in east London, added he was a torch bearer for the 2012 London Games, so the latest skate feels particularly “significant”.

“Wheels and Wheelchairs was born in 2012 and then 12 years later, knowing that I held the torch and that I’m doing something towards the Paralympics comes in full circle in so many different ways,” he explained.

“This is the group’s first big skate after Covid, so we’re all really excited for it, even though I know it’s going to really push my body to the limit.”

He said the trip has taken months of planning, with everyone involved looking forward to seeing it all “come together”.

“I think when we start on Saturday morning, that will be the time when we all think, okay, now it’s real,” he said.

Mr Harvey said the group is excited about the skate (Muhayman Jamil/PA)

“Then, to get to Paris at the end will be such a huge achievement for what Wheels and Wheelchairs is able to achieve, but also the wider picture of what we’re able to achieve when we come together as a community.”

The group hope to watch the Paralympics on big screens set up across Paris.

“We’re planning to watch the Paralympics opening as a group and then some are staying on to watch the Paralympics,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to going to events I wouldn’t usually see at the various venues across Paris, for example people who are visually impaired playing football, and celebrate all the athletes because they train hard and it would be nice to support them.”

Social media users have been donating to a crowdfunder the group has set up to fund the trip, which includes covering the cost of travel and food.

Wheels and Wheelchairs will begin the challenge on August 24 (Muhayman Jamil/PA)

Mr Harvey said it has been “incredible” to see people support them not only through donations, but also words of encouragement.

“Even beyond the donations, a lot of people have left messages saying they really want us to achieve this, so it’s been quite humbling and we’re all very grateful,” he added.

An overarching message he hopes is shared through the challenge is: “People with disabilities are able to do things at large-scale, may that be what we’re doing when we’re skating to Paris or participating in the Paralympics.

“People with disabilities are able to have a very fulfilling life and it doesn’t just stop if you have a disability.

“Also, I think it’s important to mention that it’s not all plain sailing either – there are daily obstacles living in this world with a disability, where it can create huge challenges and barriers, but once overcome life can truly be something great.”

The crowdfunder can be accessed here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/brighton-to-paris-fundraiser