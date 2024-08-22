Police hunting for two dogs after man found dead in back garden

Police are urgently trying to find two American bulldog-type dogs, one of which may have attacked a man found dead in the back garden of his home.

West Midlands Police were called to Rubery on the outskirts on Birmingham in the early hours of Wednesday after reports that a number of dogs were loose and found a 33-year-old man dead.

Officers say they believe the man may have been attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death.

Two dogs were seized at the scene but police are looking for two other dogs believed to have been at the house.

None of the animals involved is believed to be a banned breed, and police said they were looking for two American bulldog-types.

Police have shared a photograph of one of the missing dogs, which is brown with white markings, and said the other looks similar but is black.

Officers say they are carrying out house-to-house inquiries, reviewing CCTV, and using specialist dog officers and a drone to find the dogs.

Superintendent Sally Simpson, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers.

“The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from the force’s dog unit, said: “We have officers liaising with vets and the local authority, and are using our drone capability to scour the wider area.

“We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 999, quoting log 1149.