Police arrest second man in delivery driver murder investigation

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a parcel delivery driver was dragged to his death as he attempted to stop the theft of his van in Leeds.

Eddie Hampshire, 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested in connection with the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor following a public appeal.

A 32-year-old man had also earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The silver Ford Transit Cargo found abandoned in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle (West Yorkshire Police)

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

Police said Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to find a man attempting to steal his van.

When he tried to stop the theft, the offender drove off at speed with Mr Kondor only partly in the passenger door.

The vehicle then hit two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured in at the junction of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

On Wednesday evening, his company said he was “a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team”.

A crowdfunding page has been launched to support Mr Kondor’s family (GoFundMe/PA)

Mike Neill, operations manager for SP Transport Group wrote on a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe website: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

“Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family who tragically lost his life on August 20 2024 during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft.

“This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.”

The fundraiser, which had an initial target of £750, has so far raised more than £14,000.

Mr Neill said: “Claudiu was more than just a colleague — he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team.

“His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”

Mr Neill said the GoFundMe campaign had been launched to support Mr Kondor’s family “during this incredibly difficult time”.