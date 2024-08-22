Man arrested on suspicion of murdering delivery driver in Leeds

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a delivery driver who died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van in Leeds, police have said.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

On Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.”

The force launched a murder investigation after officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

On Wednesday evening, his company said he was “a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team”.