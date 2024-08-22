Kirsty Wark to interview Sherwood creator over plea for action on TV class issue

Former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark is to explore screenwriter and playwright James Graham’s call for action on the TV industry’s class issue at his James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture.

On Thursday, Scottish presenter Wark will interview Graham on the themes, issues and questions from his address to the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday night, when he pushed for the BBC licence fee to be defended so “high-quality working-class” British stories can continue.

Later in the day, Channel 4 and BBC executives will speak about their plans, as well as their programmes and live events from the past year.

Kirsty Wark presented her last BBC Newsnight earlier this year (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Former Top Gear producer Andy Wilman, who has worked with Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, ex-Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and historian David Olusoga will also contribute to talks during the day.

During his speech on Wednesday, Graham cited research from the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which found under 10% of people from the TV, video, radio and photography sectors were from working-class backgrounds last year.

The 42-year-old Sherwood creator said even fewer people from his socio-economic background are “bringing their experiences, outlook, stories, culture” to TV.

He said the “the demographic least able to find a foothold in the industry” is unable to make the programmes they consume more than other social classes. He also compared class to “growing up in a particular faith, or nationality, ethnicity”.

Graham also called on the new Government to allow culture “to play an active part” in its promise of “national renewal”.

Sam McAlister with Billie Piper, who played her in Scoop (Ian West/PA)

Towards the end of the third day of the annual event, McAlister, whose book Scoops was turned into the hit Netflix film of the same name about the Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview, will also speak about class.

She will be in conversation with Olusoga, comedian Lucy Beaumont and TV executives from UKTV and National Geographic.

In the evening, there will be the Edinburgh TV Awards hosted by comedian and Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

The nominees include ITV show Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Japanese historical series Shogun and game show Squid Game: The Challenge.