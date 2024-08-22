Fatal dog attacks in UK so far this year

A hunt for two dogs is under way after a 33-year-old man was found dead in the back garden of a property in Birmingham.

The man is thought to have been attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death, West Midlands Police said.

The incident is the latest in a series of dog attacks on owners or others that have resulted in deaths in the UK this year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 16 deaths due to dog attacks in 2023, a sharp rise from preceding years where the number had been in single figures.

Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of each of the publicised attacks since January 1 this year.

– February 3

Esther Martin, 68, dies after being attacked by two XL bully dogs while visiting her 11-year-old grandson in Jaywick, Essex.

Ashley Warren, 39, was arrested and charged with several dangerous dog offences.

He later appeared in court on August 22 and will face a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 19.

Esther Martin (Essex Police/PA)

– May 20

Angel Mahal, in her 50s, is mauled to death by her two registered XL bullies at her home in Hornchurch, east London.

Police said the dogs were seized after being contained in a room.

– June 16

Seven-month-old baby girl Elle Doherty dies in hospital from serious head injuries after being bitten by a pet dog at her family home in Coventry, West Midlands.

Police said the dog, which was not classed as a dangerous breed, was removed from the home and humanely destroyed.

Elle Doherty (West Midlands Police/PA)

– July 22

Kelly Reilly, 33, dies after being attacked by a pet dog in Coventry.

Police said they did not believe the dog to be from a banned breed.

Kelly Reilly (West Midlands Police/PA)

– July 30

Michelle Hempstead, 34, dies in hospital after being mauled by a dog in Southend, Essex a day earlier.

Police said two dogs were seized from the address where the incident occurred, but just one of them was believed to have been involved.

– August 20

David Daintree, 53, is killed by his own XL bully dog at his home in Accrington, Lancashire.

Police said the dog was shot by armed police officers to prevent it from injuring more people, as it continued to pose “a significant threat of serious harm”.

David Daintree (Lancashire Police/PA)

– August 21

A 33-year-old man is found dead in the back garden of his home in Rubery, West Midlands.

Two dogs were seized at the scene but police are looking for two other dogs believed to have been at the house.

One of the dogs they believe may have attacked the man and contributed to his death.

None of the animals involved are believed to be a banned breed.