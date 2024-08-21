Police launch probe after man killed by own XL bully dog at home

Police have launched an investigation after a man was killed by his own XL bully dog in Lancashire.

Officers were called to reports of a dog attacking someone inside a house at Ashley Court in Accrington shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.

David Daintree, 53, the owner of the dog who lived at the address, was found dead at the scene.

The dog, since confirmed to be an XL bully, was shot by armed police officers to prevent it from injuring more people, as it continued to pose “a significant threat of serious harm”, the force said.

Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Daintree’s family.

Superintendent Marie Jackson said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out inquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting log 1480 of August 20 2024.