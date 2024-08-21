John Swinney has virtual meeting with head of UK Palestinian mission

John Swinney has held talks with the head of the Palestinian mission to the UK, discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Scotland’s First Minister spoke by video call to Dr Husam Zomlot on Wednesday afternoon, with Mr Swinney expressing his “support for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza”.

It comes after the Scottish Government’s External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson apologised following a meeting with Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK, saying the discussions should have been limited to the need for a ceasefire.

Mr Robertson’s meeting prompted a backlash from some within the SNP, with MSP Ruth Maguire saying it appeared to “legitimise a genocidal, apartheid regime who continue to commit war crimes”.

The SNP Government now says any further meetings with Israeli diplomats will be declined.

On Wednesday afternoon, the First Minister’s official account on X posted about the meeting with Dr Zomlot, saying: “They discussed (the Scottish Government’s) support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis, and the safe return of all hostages.”

Mr Swinney said: “As First Minister of Scotland, I will never hold back in expressing support for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the recognition of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state within a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace alongside each other.”

It is understood the meeting between Mr Swinney and Dr Zomlot had been a longstanding commitment going back to before the General Election.

Angus Robertson faced a backlash from some within his party (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to journalists earlier on Wednesday morning, the First Minister said it was important for the Scottish Government to meet Israeli representatives directly to set out their “total opposition” to the country’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

He was also asked about a protest at an Edinburgh International Book Festival event he was speaking at on Tuesday.

Mr Swinney said: “It’s also important that we have democratic debate about these issues within our society and that people are able to air their views.”

The First Minister said Mr Robertson had a “formidable reputation” in international affairs.

Separately, the External Affairs Secretary spoke to the Holyrood Sources podcast about his meeting with Daniela Grudsky, Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK.

He said: “In recent days, I’ve had very, very positive feedback from colleagues, not least from the former first minister, Humza Yousaf, who’s very, very close to this as an issue and whose advice and support in all of this has been very important to me.

“And I think that will be recognised by party members. So I look forward to SNP conferences as I do every year.”