Irish man reported missing in Ukraine
The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case.
An Irish man has been reported missing in Ukraine.
It is understood the man had been fighting with Ukrainian forces in the east of the country amid the Russian invasion.
Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.
“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”