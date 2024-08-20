What the papers say – August 20

A British tech tycoon is one of six people missing after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Italy, with the story dominating Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, The Times and The Guardian all report that billionaire Mike Lynch is now “feared dead” after a freak weather event downed a superyacht off the Italian island of Sicily.

The Financial Times reports one member of the crew has been confirmed dead, with rescue teams still searching for survivors. Among those missing is Mr Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The Metro splashes with charges levied against the tech mogul and Autonomy co-founder in the US, with Mr Lynch acquitted of fraud allegations only weeks ago.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on one of the 15 survivors of the superyacht sinking: a British mum who stopped her infant daughter from drowning.

In political news, at least 130 prisoners were held in police stations as the UK government gears up to introduce plans to reduce overcrowding, according to the i.

The front page of the Daily Mail says a new royal biography claims Queen Elizabeth II found former US president Donald Trump “very rude”.

Lastly, The Daily Star says it is “too soon” for Christmas cheer, lamenting news festive chocolates are already hitting stores.