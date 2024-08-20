Taylor Swift closes London shows alongside surprise guest Florence Welch

Taylor Swift brought out British singer Florence Welch during her final Eras Tour show in London.

The pop superstar, 34, performed the last of five nights in the capital on Tuesday, having played three dates at Wembley Stadium in June.

The billion-dollar tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th original studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

The new album features a song Swift wrote with British group Florence + The Machine titled Florida!!!

Frontwoman Welch, 37, surprised Swift fans arriving on stage to perform the track accompanied by an impressive light show.

The singers, who were both sporting white gowns, have been friends for many years with Welch previously revealing she had sought relationship advice from Swift.

Another surprise came when Swift performed track So Long, London for the first time.

The track is the fifth song on her latest album – the slot reserved for the most meaningful track on each of Swift’s albums – and is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift performing on stage (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile Swift’s friend and long-term collaborator, music producer Jack Antonoff, also appeared on stage to perform Death By A Thousand Cuts from her 2019 album titled Lover for the first time.

The pair both played acoustic guitar for the number, which was a mash-up with Getaway Car from Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

Among those in the audience were the Haim sisters, as well as Oscar-nominated British actress Emily Blunt and her husband, The Office star John Krasinski – who appeared to have brought their two daughters to the show.

Security outside Wembley had been heightened during Swift’s latest string of London dates, after three of her shows in Austria were cancelled over an alleged terror plot.

In July, Swift paid tribute to victims of the Southport attack in which three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a holiday club event themed on the singer.

Pop superstar Swift has nine dates left on her Eras Tour, which will take place in Canada from November 14, with her final show on December 8.

The final London show also marked the last opening performance for US rock band Paramore, with singer Gracie Abrams taking over the last nine opening slots of the tour.