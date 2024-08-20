RMT in talks to push for pay rises for rail workers and seafarers

Talks will be held with the Government this week over pay rises for rail workers and seafarers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will meet with officials at the Department for Transport on Tuesday to discuss a pay rise for its members at train-operating companies.

The union will be seeking a deal for this year, without any changes to terms and conditions.

The RMT will also meet Network Rail on Thursday to discuss pay, and will also hold talks later this week with the Ministry of Defence to try to resolve a pay dispute at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that all offers would be dealt with by the union after talks are completed.

“We really need to move on from the belligerent and hostile attitude of the last government and reset industrial relations to allow rail workers and RFA seafarers to get on with the job,” he said.

The meetings follow a suggested deal aimed at ending the long-running train drivers’ pay dispute.

Members of the Aslef union are being recommended to vote in favour of a three-year increase worth 14.5%.