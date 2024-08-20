Knife attacker who attempted to kill his lawyer jailed

A knife attacker who tried to kill his own lawyer has been jailed for 11 years.

Esayas Neguse, 37, appeared unannounced at the law firm of solicitor Muhammad Shoaib, 71, and launched the attack – stabbing the elderly man in the chest with a kitchen knife, in his own office.

The attacker was tackled by two of Mr Shoaib’s colleagues, who were also assaulted. Police officers in a van spotted the struggle on September 21 2022 in Govanhill, Glasgow, and rushed to help.

Mr Shoaib suffered a stab wound to the chest and a wound to his right hand in the attack, which he feared would be fatal, and was kept in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital overnight.

Neguse denied attempted murder and two charges of assault to injury during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, according to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Mr Shoaib relived his life-threatening ordeal in front of a jury – prompting Neguse to change his plea to guilty, during the trial, the COPFS said.

The court heard that Neguse “appeared unhappy and agitated and kept his hand in the right pocket of his jacket”, and produced a kitchen knife from his jacket within seconds of being ushered into Mr Shoaib’s office, and launched the attack.

Two of his colleagues then heard Mr Shoaib’s shouts for help and ran in to confront the knifeman.

They attempted to disarm Neguse while wrestling him out of the office and into the reception area as Mr Shoaib called 999.

The struggle was seen by police officers in a passing van, who apprehended Neguse and found Mr Shoaib bleeding, with a considerable amount of blood on his office floor.

Neguse pleaded guilty to five other charges, including assaulting Mr Shoaib’s colleagues, having a knife in a public place, behaving in a threatening manner, and spitting on a police officer.

He was jailed for 11 years, and was also served with an indefinite non-harassment order.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the COPFS, said: “This was a shocking attack on a lawyer who was going about his everyday business working for the benefit of his clients.

“Had it not been for the brave intervention of his colleagues, this attack could have had tragic repercussions – it is only right that we acknowledge their heroic actions.

“Esayas Neguse has been convicted and sentenced for a terrible crime and will now spend a lengthy time in prison as a result of his criminal behaviour.”

Detective Inspector Phill Kennedy, of Cathcart CID, said: “This was a horrific attack which took place at the victim’s place of work.

“No-one should be the subject of such violence at their workplace and I would commend the actions of other staff members prior to police arriving.

“They put their own safety at risk to intervene and prevent further injury to their colleague.

“Their bravery stands in stark contrast to the cowardly and violent actions of Esayas Neguse, who will rightly now face the consequences.”