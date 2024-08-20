Family pay tribute to 19-year-old mother as murder accused appears in court

Family members have paid tribute to a 19-year-old woman who “had her whole life ahead of her” after she was found stabbed in a car park at Crawley train station.

Stephanie Marie was described as a “much-loved daughter, sister and mother” after she was discovered at around 7.10am on Sunday and declared dead by paramedics.

In a statement released by British Transport Police (BTP), the family said: “We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her.

“At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”

Jason Pascal Flore appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Ms Marie.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, wore a grey jumper and trousers, and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Due to the severity of the charge, magistrate Louisa Milne sent the case straight to Lewes Crown Court, where Flore, who is remanded in custody, will next appear on Wednesday.

It comes after officers were called to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at Station Way in Crawley.

The area was searched and Ms Marie was found in a nearby car park “with stab injuries”, Sussex Police said.

She was treated by paramedics but was confirmed dead at the scene, the force added.

Due to the location of the incident, the investigation has since been taken over by BTP.

BTP senior investigating officer, T/Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Stephanie’s family and friends.

“Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We continue to urge anyone with any information which could aid our investigation to get in touch with us.”