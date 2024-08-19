Virgin Media O2 launches new mobile plan for people on low incomes

Virgin Media O2 has launched a new mobile plan for people on low incomes to help them stay connected.

The mobile operator has announced a new O2 Essential Plan priced at £10 a month for 10GB of mobile data, and unlimited calls and texts – aimed at those who receive a range of benefits.

The telecoms firm said the plan can be taken as a 30-day rolling contract with no activation or exit fees and no price changes while customers are in receipt of benefit payments.

It is available to those receiving income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit or Universal Credit.

According to Ofcom figures, around 2.6 million UK households find it difficult to afford their mobile phone service, and previous research has shown large numbers of people suffering from digital exclusion, where their inability to access mobile connectivity cuts them off from key day-to-day services that are increasingly moving online, including healthcare and banking platforms.

Christian Hindennach, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 is proud to offer a range of comprehensive measures to help people on low incomes to get online and stay in touch with loved ones.

“While we know mobile connectivity in the UK is already very affordable, the launch of the O2 Essential Plan builds on our wide range of existing support for people experiencing financial difficulties.

“This includes our broadband plan for people receiving support payments, the National Databank providing free mobile data for people in need, and our Community Calling scheme which rehomes smartphones with people who need them.”