Starmer pledges unwavering support for Ukraine amid Zelensky allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the UK’s support for their war effort as having “slowed down” as he called for a removal of restrictions on donated weapons being used inside Russian territory.

A Government spokesperson said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer maintains “unwavering” support for Ukraine, and that position has not changed since incursion into Russia.

The Government has previously stated its support for Ukraine’s “clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks” provided they are in accordance with international humanitarian law, while maintaining that equipment provided by the UK is intended for the defence of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region since August 6, the aim of which Mr Zelensky revealed on Sunday evening is to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.

To date, the UK has pledged £12.5 billion in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which £7.6 billion is for military assistance. This includes £3 billion for military assistance in 2024/25.

In a post to X, Mr Zelesnky said: “We are doing everything possible to provide our warriors with the necessary weapons and reinforcements.

“It is crucial that our partners remove barriers that hinder us from weakening Russian positions in the way this war demands.

“Long-range capabilities are the answer to the most critical strategic questions of this war.

“The bravery of our soldiers and the resilience of our combat brigades compensate for the lack of essential decisions from our partners.

“We could decisively deprive the occupiers of any ability to advance and cause destruction if our long-range capabilities were sufficient.”

He added: “Throughout this war, we’ve seen the UK demonstrate true leadership — in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society. This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK.

“Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently. We will discuss how to fix this because long-range capabilities are vital for us. The whole world sees how effective Ukrainians are — how our entire nation defends its independence.”

A Government spokesperson said the Prime Minister “has been clear that UK’s support for Ukraine is unwavering”.

They said: “That is why he committed to £3 billion a year of support to Ukraine, for as long as it takes, within his first week in office.

“Further lethal aid was also accelerated to Kyiv within hours of this Government being elected, bolstering the £12 billion of UK support already pledged, and ensuring the vital military equipment reaches Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.”

The new package of lethal aid for Ukraine includes a quarter of a million of 50-calibre ammunition, 90 anti-armour Brimstone missiles, 50 small military boats, 40 de-mining vehicles, and 10 AS-90 artillery guns.

Ukrainian forces have also received 61 bulldozers and support for previously gifted AS-90s, from the UK.