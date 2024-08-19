Luxury yacht ‘carrying British passengers’ sinks off Sicily

A luxury yacht believed to be carrying British passengers has sunk in bad weather off the coast of Sicily, authorities have said.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 55-metre sailing ship but another seven were unaccounted for, according to the area’s mayor.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, battered the area overnight.

The superyacht, named Bayesian, capsized at around 5am off Palermo, the Associated Press news agency reported, and was flying a British flag, according to ship-tracking site Marine Traffic.

The daily Il Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported the yacht had mostly British passengers on board, but also people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

Filippo Tripoli, the mayor of Bagheria in Sicily, said: “This morning, off the coast of Santa Flavia, a foreign boat sunk due to bad weather, 15 people recovered and seven missing.

“Already all the police forces and emergency services are operational and our Red Cross volunteers are present.”