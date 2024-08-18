More than 19,000 migrants entered UK by small boat so far in 2024

More than 19,000 migrants have entered the UK by small boat in 2024 so far – after nearly 500 people crossed the channel on Saturday, according to Home Office figures.

On August 17, 492 migrants crossed in nine boats – taking the provisional total for the year so far to 19,066.

This is a 10% increase on the figure recorded last year, which was 17,346.

But the latest figure is 10% down on 2022, when 21,130 crossings were recorded in the same period.

Earlier this week saw the largest number of crossings in a single day since the Labour Government took power, when 703 people were recorded as arriving in the UK last Sunday in 11 boats – suggesting an average of 64 people per boat.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new Border Security Command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”

One of the new Government’s first moves was to scrap the Rwanda deportation scheme, which shadow home secretary James Cleverly says has benefited those capitalising on unsafe crossings.

He said: “When Labour ditched our deterrent they sent a dangerous signal to the people smugglers that they were not willing to take the tough action necessary to control our borders, and the smugglers are reaping the benefits.

“And over a month later they still have not appointed anyone to run their phantom border command.

“This new government must urgently take action to get a grip on these ever rising crossing numbers.”