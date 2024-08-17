What the papers say – August 17

Planned train strikes across England and Scotland take centre stage on several of Saturday’s front pages.

The Times and the Independent focus on strike plans laid out by unions to walk out for 22 days over three months, despite accepting a new pay deal.

The Daily Mail asks if the Prime Minister is “losing control of the unions” after train drivers announced the strikes.

In other domestic politics news, The Guardian focuses on Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s plans for a new unit aimed at preventing violent crime among young people.

The Daily Express leads with pensioners fearing they will have to choose between “heating and eating” after Chancellor Rachel Reeves changed the eligibility criteria for winter fuel payments.

GPs say the scramble to secure a doctor’s appointment won’t end without extra Government funding, according to the iweekend.

The Daily Telegraph reports prosecutors admitted they made mistakes in Lucy Letby’s murder trial last year.

FTWeekend says financial company Revolut has secured a £34.8 billion valuation in a share sale, defying a wider downturn.

The Daily Mirror’s front page reveals Match of the Day’s Alan Shearer will find it “tough” knowing his late father is not watching the first show of the football season.

And the Daily Star says criticising friends is the “perfect formula to make more chums”.