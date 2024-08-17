Nigel Farage paid almost £98,000 a month to present GB News

Clacton MP Nigel Farage is paid almost £98,000 a month to be a presenter on GB News, his register of interests has revealed.

The Reform UK leader is paid £97,928.40 a month by the broadcaster, for 32 hours of work.

Meanwhile, Mr Farage’s party colleague Lee Anderson is being paid £100,000 a year by GB News for eight hours work a month.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage following his election as Clacton MP (Joe Giddens/PA)

During the general election, Mr Farage cancelled his show, which aired Monday to Thursday each week, to focus on campaigning but following his success in Clacton he returned to the channel as a presenter.

Ofcom has repeatedly found that GB News has breached broadcasting rules on impartiality, which allow politicians to present current affairs programmes but not act as newsreaders.

The media watchdog has previously investigated programmes presented by former Tory MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as former Conservative minister Esther McVey and former backbencher Philip Davies. Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the channel’s line-up.

On Friday evening, the full list of MPs’ registered financial interests was published.

In addition to his GB News earnings, Mr Farage made £4,000 on Cameo, a platform on which well-known people record personalised videos for paying customers.

Mr Farage also earns £4,000 a month writing articles for the Daily Telegraph.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The list shows that investor Christopher Harborne donated £32,836 to Mr Farage to visit Donald Trump in the US, after the former president had been shot at earlier this year.

The description for this donation states: “To support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage.”

George Cottrell donated £9,253.60 to Mr Farage to attend the National Conservatives conference in Brussels in April this year.

As well as receiving a salary from GB News, Mr Anderson was paid £1,000 to write an article for the Daily Express.

And the British Association of Shooting and Conservation gifted the Ashfield MP an overnight stay, dinner and clay shoot which totalled £708 in March.