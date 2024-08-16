Teenager arrested after army chaplain stabbed outside barracks

A teenager has been arrested after a chaplain at an army barracks in Co Galway was stabbed.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, Irish police said.

The army chaplain was attacked outside Renmore Army Barracks on Thursday at around 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The chaplain was approached by a youth outside the barracks. The chaplain then ran through the barracks gate and was followed by the youth.

The male youth, aged in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardai at the scene.

The youth is currently detained at a garda station in the north western region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations ongoing, gardai said.