Indiana Jones hat sells for more than £450,000

A hat worn by Harrison Ford in an Indiana Jones film has sold for more than £450,000 at auction.

The whip-wielding adventurer had a scene in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom where his hat was trapped, and he had to grab it before a trap door fell down.

Propstore sold the fedora – which was also placed on the head of Ford’s stunt performer Dean Ferrandini – from the 1984 film for 630,000 dollars (£488,464).

The hat was an update on the original version that was used in Raiders Of The Lost Ark (Propstore/PA)

The sable-coloured rabbit felt hat was an update on the original version that was used in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and featured a “more tapered” crown than in the first film, according to the auction house.

Inside there is a blue Herbert Johnson crest, stating that it was made by the costume designers, along with a manufacturing label with the same date as the preparation for the film project.

A production team, who worked on filming in the US, said it was used in the river raft sequence at the start of the film as well as in additional photography at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

During the scene, the US archaeologist is on board a plane with nightclub singer Wilhelmina “Willie” Scott (Kate Capshaw), and his 12-year-old Chinese friend Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) trying to escape a crime boss.

As the plane was set to come crashing down, Indiana, Willie and Short jumped on a raft to exit the flight, and landed in an Indian village, where they soon get tied up with cultists who had taken over the surrounding areas.

A six-foot model of a batwing used in 1989’s Batman starring Michael Keaton sold for 406,250 dollars ((Propstore/PA)

The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles also saw the sale of props used in the Batman, Star Wars, Alien, James Bond and Gladiator films.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief operating officer said: “We are thrilled with the incredible success of the first day of our Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

“The auction not only exceeded our expectations but also highlighted the timeless appeal of franchises like Batman, Star Wars, Alien and Indiana Jones – as well as landmarks like Forrest Gump and cult classics like Happy Gilmore.

“We’re proud to have connected such a wide expanse of fans with the historic pieces they cherish, and we look forward to next three days of the auction.”

A six-foot model of a batwing used in 1989’s Batman starring Michael Keaton sold for 406,250 dollars (£314,931), while a Skyfall suit worn by Daniel Craig during a tube chase went for 35,000 dollars (£24,412).

A suit worn by Daniel Craig in the James Bond film Skyfall was auctioned off for 35,000 dollars (Propstore/PA)

Star Wars memorabilia from 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, an imperial scout trooper helmet was auctioned for 315,000 dollars (£244,123), and a 1980’s Darth Vader from The Empire Strikes Back went for 157,500 dollars (£122,062).

A light-up wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third movie in the fantasy film series, was also sold for 53,550 dollars (£41,500).

All prices reported include Buyer’s Premium. The auction continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.