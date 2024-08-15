Taylor Swift wears T-shirt saying ‘A lot going on at the moment’

Taylor Swift has worn a T-Shirt reading there is “a lot going on at the moment” as she took the stage at Wembley Stadium after her three shows in Vienna were cancelled due to an alleged terror plot.

The US singer’s T-shirts during her hit 22 often make references that are picked over by fans, and during her performance of the song on Thursday she embraced a young blonde girl wearing a light blue jumper, and gave her a black hat.

It comes as Austria’s Ernst Happel Stadium called off all dates over alleged plans by suspected terrorists to attack fans outside the venue.

Before the Wembley concert got under way, Metropolitan Police commander Lou Puddefoot said officers are “well prepared” ahead of her five dates in London.

In July, the Grammy-winner paid tribute to victims of the Southport attack in which three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing in July at a holiday club event themed on the singer.

As Swift performed the first of five nights at Wembley, which will bring the European leg of her Eras Tour to an end, celebrities including Luther actor Idris Elba, Keith Richards’ granddaughter Ella Richards, and Jameela Jamil were spotted in the VIP area.

Erin Robertson, a fashion designer who won television show Project Runway in 2016, and YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg were also are among the crowds.

A fan takes a photograph at the Swiftie Steps and murals at Wembley Park, north west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Security outside Wembley has been heightened, with hundreds of guards surrounding the venue and managing fans entering.

The elevated security has not dampened the spirits of fans, who made and shared friendship bracelets as they waited for Swift.

The stadium put out a warning to ticketless supporters ahead of the concert, saying they will be unable to congregate outside the stadium, thwarting an often common practice among the singer’s fans known as “tay-gating”.

Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.