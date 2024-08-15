Taylor Swift to close out European leg of Eras Tour with five nights at Wembley

Taylor Swift is to close out the European leg of her Eras Tour with five nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It comes after the US pop star, 34, paid tribute to victims of the Southport attack last month, which saw three young girls die after a mass stabbing at a holiday club themed on the singer.

Swift had been touring to packed stadiums across the continent this spring and summer until earlier in the month when her three shows at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium were called off as a result of a suspected plot.

Taylor Swift performing on stage during the Reputation Stadium Tour at Wembley Stadium in June (Ian West/PA)

The singer’s Wembley shows mark her first since the alleged plot by suspected terrorists to attack the venue and fans.

Earlier in the month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News the UK’s capital will “carry on” with hosting Swift’s concerts.

“We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack”, he said.

The stadium has put a guide online for fans attending the dates which says there should be no chains, chain wallets, studded jewellery or spurs, no noise-making devices such as air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks and no aerosol containers – including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug spray, or spray paint.

Additionally, ticketless supporters will be unable to congregate outside the arena on show day, thwarting a usually common practice among fans known as “tay-gating”.

Swifties take photographs of the Swiftie Steps and murals at Wembley Park, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour concert on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the attack in Merseyside last month, Swift said she was at a “complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, she added: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class.”

Fans of the singer told the PA news agency they hope she will dedicate one of her songs during her London gigs to the victims of the attack – Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Young children play with bubble wands amongst floral tribute left outside the Town Hall in Southport (Ryan Jenkinson/PA)

The 14-time Grammy winner performed a slew of shows at Wembley in June watched by famous faces including Tom Cruise, the Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

The Anti-Hero singer has said that her August set of shows will be supported by Brit Award winner Raye, Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse and rising stars, Maisie Peters, Holly Humberstone and Sofia Isella.

Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

To mark her previous arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events were created.

This time, a giant mural of the megastar has appeared on steps next to the venue.

Ahead of her shows, a merchandise site opened in Green Car Park, near the stadium, on Wednesday.