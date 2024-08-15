Man ‘inspired by ignorance of racism’ jailed over asylum seeker hotel violence

A man “inspired by the ignorance of racism” who threw bricks at police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and 10 months.

Paul Smith, 21, of Keynsham Road, Manchester, was sentenced for violent disorder on Thursday morning at Manchester Crown Court.

In footage shown in court, Smith could be seen throwing bricks and a bottle towards police officers and vehicles during the disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel in Manchester on July 31.

Prosecutor Philip Hall said of Smith’s demeanour on the footage: “He’s smiling and appears to be taking some delight from the event.”

Judge John Potter said “mobs gathered in towns and cities throughout the country intent on retribution” after “lies were deliberately spread” about the background of the alleged Southport stabbing attacker.

He added that these mobs were “inspired by the ignorance of racism” and “deliberately attacked” hotels where asylum seekers were living.

Mr Hall said a “troubling” Facebook post encouraging people to meet outside the hotel on July 31 was reported to police.

The post included the words: “Let’s get them out. 6pm today. Stand up and take note”, and was followed by three fist emojis and three emojis of the England flag.

A police officer at the scene reported that some of the group were “wearing balaclavas” while others were “drinking (from) bottles of alcohol”.

The officer said the gathering was “initially good-natured” but the “mood changed” when several hotel residents arrived.

Mr Hall said: “Glass bottles, eggs and water were thrown towards police and hotel residents as they were escorted into the hotel grounds.”

A hotel resident who was hospitalised after suffering cuts from a bottle that was thrown said the disorder had a “devastating effect” on them.

In a statement read out to court, they added: “I came to this country to feel safe, but since this incident I do not feel safe any more.”

A bus driver was also hospitalised after he was punched during an attack on his vehicle that passed by the hotel.

In a statement read out to court, the driver said: “I don’t go to work to be attacked.

“These men have left me feeling visibly shaken and frightened to go back to work.”

A housing officer at the Holiday Inn hotel said they had “started taking different routes into work” since the disorder, adding that other colleagues were “afraid to come into work”.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Potter said: “On July 29, an appalling and tragic attack took place in Southport. Three children lost their lives and numerous other children and adults were seriously injured in a knife attack.

“Shortly after that attack, lies were deliberately spread via leaflets, the internet and social media as to who may have been responsible.

“This material emphasised the supposed nationality, ethnicity and religion of the alleged attacker.

“Inspired by the ignorance of racism, mobs gathered in towns and cities throughout the country intent on retribution.

“Groups of individuals were targeted for this retribution by these mobs.

“The targeted groups were often those in the UK who may have come to seek sanctuary.”

The judge added: “Hotels where asylum seekers were living were deliberately attacked. On occasion individuals were randomly assaulted – mainly it seems because of the colour of their skin.”

Defending, Laura Broome said Smith had taken “full responsibility for his part in what he accepts was an appalling incident” and had not taken a “leading” role in the disorder.

She cited a witness statement from a neighbour describing Smith as “inclusive, polite and caring”.

Judge Potter said Smith was identified from the footage because he was “wearing distinctive training shoes”.

The judge told Smith: “Your attempt to disguise your identity by wearing a T-shirt on your head was unsuccessful.”

Another man who carried out a “spinning kick” against a shop window during disorder in Manchester city centre on August 3 was jailed for 20 months.

Oliver Chapman, 23, of Duke Street, Radcliffe, was sentenced for violent disorder on Thursday afternoon at Manchester Crown Court.

During a police interview, Chapman admitted kicking a shop front, saying: “I’d done a silly spinning kick to it.”