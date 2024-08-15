Jeweller, 66, jailed over public order offences at London protest

A Hatton Garden jeweller has been jailed for eight months after he committed racially aggravated public order offences at a demonstration near Downing Street in Whitehall last month.

Russ Cooke, 66, of Islington, told officers they would be “put to the sword” when “the Muslims … start yelling Allahu Akbar”.

A drunk Cooke had been drinking with friends in central London on July 31 when he decided to join in with the disorder and “got carried away”, Inner London Crown Court heard.

He told officers they were “filthy traitors” who had been “brainwashed” and pushed a metal barrier towards them.

The asthma sufferer spent much of the hearing with his head bowed.

Police arrested 121 people following the violent disorder, two days after a stabbing at a dance studio in Southport.

Bottles and cans were thrown at police and flares were launched at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Cooke, whom the court heard is “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour, admitted to three racially aggravated public order offences at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Handing down his sentence, Judge Benedict Kelleher said the jeweller’s actions had been motivated by his hostility towards a particular group.

“Only a custodial sentence can be justified,” Judge Kelleher added.

Grey-haired Cooke, who wore a grey prison issue outfit and red rimmed glasses in the dock, did not react as he told he would be sent to prison.