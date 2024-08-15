Jeremy Clarkson invites fans to new pub amid concerns expressed by locals

Jeremy Clarkson has invited people down to check out the upcoming opening of his new pub, but a local councillor has expressed concern for the surrounding area.

In his annual A-level results day message about finding success despite his poor results, the Top Gear star used the opportunity to plug his latest venture.

Clarkson revealed earlier this year he paid “less than £1 million” for The Windmill, which is set in five acres of countryside near Burford in Oxfordshire.

Announcing its opening in his classic A-level post on social media, he wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for.

“I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.

“It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in.”

Clarkson has faced push back over the years from locals in the West Oxfordshire area when he has tried to expand his Diddly Squat farm project, which features in his hit Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm.

Local councillor Liam Walker has now raised concerns about the surrounding parking for the pub and the safety of visitors.

In a post on Facebook earlier this week, Cllr Walker said he had sat in a meeting with the local highway team to discuss the opening of the new pub.

He said: “Many will know I’ve been hugely supportive of Jeremy’s work not just for the farming community but for his boost to the local economy in West Oxfordshire.

“This latest venture will no doubt be a huge success however I feel the county council needs to ensure lessons have been learnt from the farm shop particularly around the problematic verge parking.”

Jeremy Clarkson has faced push back over the years from locals in West Oxfordshire over plans to expand his Diddly Squat farm project (PA Video/PA)

Cllr Walker said he had inquired about getting double yellow lines brought in surrounding the pub and for the lay-by across the road to be closed to prevent cars obstructing the area, but that there seemed to be a “reluctance” to bring these measures in.

He added that he knew Clarkson’s team were also exploring the option of using a nearby field as another car park, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“We know fans from across the country are going to flock to his pub and I feel we have a responsibility to try and make the roads nearby safe for visitors and those passing by”, he added.

Clarkson has previously found himself embroiled in a row over his plans to allow greater visitor access to his farm and its attached shop.

The popularity of his Amazon show, which documents the workings of his Diddly Squat farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds, sparked interest from tourists in seeking out the broadcaster’s produce, with queues for the shop reportedly a regular occurrence.

The TV star wanted to extend the car park on his Oxfordshire farm plot to accommodate 70 vehicles, but the proposals were originally opposed by West Oxfordshire District Council.

He also found himself in hot water with his local authority over a restaurant on his farm, with the council shutting it down after it was allegedly opened without planning permission.

Clarkson has said he plans to sell his own Hawkstone lager as well as produce reared on his nearby Diddly Squat Farm at the pub.