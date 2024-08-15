In Pictures: Swifties flock to Wembley Stadium for superstar’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift returned to London on Thursday for the first of five shows in her Eras Tour.

The superstar will be playing songs from each of her 10 albums, each marking a different ‘era’ in her career, for a show that is expected to last almost three-and-a-half hours.

She is expected to perform more than 45 songs and undergo about 15 costume changes.

Taylor Swift mania has arrived in London as the star began the first of five shows at Wembley on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

The Olympic Steps at the stadium were dubbed the Swiftie Steps and fans were sure to get a snap to mark the occasion (Lucy North/PA)

Fans have constructed their best outfits ahead of the show, with sparkles and glitter at every turn (Lucy North/PA)

Some fans began queuing the day before the show in an attempt to get the best spot in the crowd to see the megastar.

Fans gather outside Wembley Stadium in north west London, ahead of Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert (Lucy North/PA)

Sophie and Angela Hutton, from Sutton, said they couldn’t wait to see the singer after Sophie spent 72 days in Great Ormond Street Hospital (James Manning/PA)

Thursday’s performance will be Swift’s first in two weeks, after her shows in Vienna were cancelled following a failed terror plot.

Security was heightened at the stadium, with the Metropolitan Police saying they were “well prepared” ahead of the five-night run.

Security was heightened at the stadium after three of Swift’s shows in Vienna were cancelled (Lucy North/PA)

Fans have spent countless hours creating outfits dedicated to the show (Lucy North/PA)

The epic Eras Tour began in March 2023 and has seen the star traverse the globe, performing for six months in the US before heading to South America, Asia, Australia and finally Europe.

This week’s shows are Swift’s last in Europe before she heads back across the Atlantic for even more gigs in the US and Canada.

Katie Jackson, 18, wearing a homemade Taylor Swift bodysuit, and Kacey Tinsley, 20, pose for a photo outside Wembley Stadium (James Manning/PA)

Fan Erin Bourne, 17, from Cardiff, made the journey to Wembley (James Manning/PA)

Martyna Smoniewska, 19, is celebrating her BTec results after she received an email with her results while in the queue for the concert (James Manning/PA)