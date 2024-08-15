In Pictures: Hundreds of thousands of UK students receive A-level results

Schools have been bustling in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as hundreds of thousands of students received their long-awaited A-level results.

There was much to celebrate as the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades increased since last year and results remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Excluding the years of the pandemic (2020-2022) students achieved the highest proportion of A* grades since they were first handed out in 2010.

There were hugs all round as students, like these ones at Ark Globe Academy in south-east London, received their A-level results (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A total of 27.8% of entries were awarded either an A or A* (Liam McBurney/PA)

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson visited students at Loreto Sixth Form College in Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA)

These students from Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtonabbey, Belfast, were very pleased with their results (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s Education Secretary Paul Given (centre) joined in with the celebrations among these students at Belfast High School (Liam McBurney/PA)

