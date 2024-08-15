In Pictures: Hundreds of thousands of UK students receive A-level results
Excluding the years of the pandemic, students achieved the highest proportion of A* grades since they were first handed out in 2010.
Schools have been bustling in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as hundreds of thousands of students received their long-awaited A-level results.
There was much to celebrate as the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades increased since last year and results remained above pre-pandemic levels.
Excluding the years of the pandemic (2020-2022) students achieved the highest proportion of A* grades since they were first handed out in 2010.
A huge well done to all those celebrating!