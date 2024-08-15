Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift for Wembley concert duet

Ed Sheeran became the surprise guest at the latest run of Taylor Swift’s Wembley concerts as she brings the European leg of her Eras Tour to an end in London.

The US hitmaker performed one verse of Everything Has Changed, which features Sheeran, before bringing out the Suffolk singer to rapturous applause from the crowd.

They blended the song with End Game, which they also collaborated on, and 33-year-old Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, which appeared to mark the arrival of her “surprise songs”.

Swift, 35, changes the surprise songs each show during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

She did not mention her shows in Austria being cancelled over an alleged terror plot, or the stabbings at a Swift-themed yoga event.

At the Capital FM Summertime Ball in 2013 at Wembley Stadium, Sheeran also joined Swift on stage as they performed Everything Has Changed.

He has previously performed on her The Red Tour, which ran from 2013 to 2014, and in 2022 he re-released The Joker And The Queen as a duet with Swift.

On stage, she said he was “like a second brother to me”, and talked about how his career has taken off, saying: “He plays Wembley like every week. This is like regular for him.

“And he’s worked so hard and he’s probably so tired but he wanted to come and play for you, so give it up for him.”

As Sheeran left the stage, Swift said: “I had such a good time, did you have a good time?”.

She then played Reputation’s King Of My Heart blended with The Tortured Poets Department’s The Alchemy, which is believed to be a reference to her partner and NFL star Travis Kelce, as the second surprise song.

Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London. (George Thompson/PA)

Earlier, Swift had come out during 22 wearing a T-shirt that said there is “a lot going on at the moment”.

It comes as Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna called off all three dates of Swift’s shows last week over alleged plans by suspected terrorists to attack fans outside the venue.

She regularly wears T-shirts during 22 that are picked over by fans.

In the middle of the song, she embraced a young blonde girl wearing a light blue jumper, and gave her a black hat.

Before the Wembley concert got under way, Metropolitan Police commander Lou Puddefoot said officers are “well prepared” ahead of her five dates in London.

In July, the Grammy-winner paid tribute to victims of the Southport attack in which three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a holiday club event themed on the singer.

As Swift performed the first of five nights at Wembley, celebrities including Luther actor Idris Elba, Keith Richards’ granddaughter Ella Richards, and Jameela Jamil were spotted in the VIP area.

Erin Robertson, a fashion designer who won television show Project Runway in 2016, and YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg were also are among the crowds.

During the show, Swift wore a gradient-effect purple dress, with the lightest shade at the top and darkest at the bottom while performing Enchanted, from the Speak Now album.

For her 1989 set, she wore a pink top and green skirt – while for her Folklore and Evermore set she opted for a moss green number.

A fan takes a photograph at the Swiftie Steps and murals at Wembley Park, north-west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Security outside Wembley has been heightened, with hundreds of guards surrounding the venue and managing fans entering.

The elevated security has not dampened the spirits of fans, who made and shared friendship bracelets as they waited for Swift.

The stadium put out a warning to ticketless supporters ahead of the concert, saying they will be unable to congregate outside the stadium, thwarting an often common practice among the singer’s fans known as “tay-gating”.

Swift’s billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.