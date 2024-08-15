‘Dreams coming true’ for Belfast student after A-level results

A Belfast student has described how her dreams are coming true after her A-level results brought her one step closer to her ambition to become a teacher.

There were celebrations at schools across Northern Ireland on Thursday morning as students discovered their A-level grades.

At Belfast High School, Emma Harris was celebrating after getting an A* in History and As in English Literature and Health and Social Care.

She intends to go to Stranmillis University College in Belfast and said she is planning to celebrate with her best friend by getting milkshakes.

Emma Harris receiving her A-level results at Belfast High School (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I was sort of expecting an A* in English Literature as well, I think I must have been very close to it but I’m still really happy about it,” she said.

“I’m hoping to go on and become a primary school teacher, I have always wanted to be a primary school teacher and so this feels like my dreams are coming true.

“I have just always really loved working with younger children. I have done a lot of work experience. Just last week I was working in a summer scheme, that was with primary school-aged kids and I absolutely loved it. I love getting to know them, they all have really individual personalities and I just think it’s a job that is going to make me really happy.”

AS-level students were also celebrating results.

Students receive their A-level results at Belfast High School (Liam McBurney/PA)

At Hazelwood Integrated College in north Belfast, Shane Bunting said he was excited to move on to the future.

He received an A* in hospitality, an A in Sports Studies and a C in Business Studies, and is set to go on to an apprenticeship.

“I had to study a lot but it’s worth it now,” he said.

“Looking forward to getting to relax now.”