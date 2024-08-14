Man jailed for pulling officer to floor during rioting in Rotherham

A 60-year-old man has been jailed for two years and eight months after he pulled a police officer to the ground by his shield, during rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Footage of Glyn Guest repeatedly approaching a line of outnumbered police, who were protecting the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, was shown at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

The body-worn camera footage shot from behind a female police officer’s riot shield showed Guest being pushed back five times before he grabs the shield of another officer, who is then pulled to the ground to the cheers of the crowd.

Police face violent protesters during an anti-immigration demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on August 4 (PA)

The female officer whose footage was played said in an impact statement “I was terrified for my safety” during the disorder outside the hotel, during which more than 50 police were injured and there were attempts to storm and set light to the building.

The officer said “it was a horrific incident of mindless thuggery” and that she had encountered “nothing like it before” in her five and a half years of service.

Chris Aspinall, defending, told the court his client “simply has no explanation for his behaviour”.

Mr Aspinall said: “He was out walking his dog. He lives about two miles from where this happened.

“He had no issues prior to the incident with the residents of the hotel. He’s been trouble-free for at least 13 years.”

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the conduct of the “mob” was “vile towards the police officers”.

He told Guest: “You were part of a violent mob and you were playing your part to the full.”

The court heard that Guest’s nose was broken in the incident, to which Judge Richardson replied: “He is the author of his own misfortune.”

The judge said: “It must be made clear that those participating in this form of violent disorder will be punished severely by the courts.

“It is the duty of the court to do what it can to protect the public.”

He said: “The maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years.

“It is a matter for Parliament to decide whether that is in need of revision, in the light of these recent events. I must pass sentence based upon the law as it is.”

Guest, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, South Yorkshire, admitted violent disorder last week.

Another man arrested following the violence at the hotel was jailed for three years by Judge Richardson on Wednesday.

Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd, 49, was part of the mob that stormed the hotel, the court heard.

Lloyd filmed on a phone as the Holiday Inn Express was breached and then followed the group of men in through a smashed-in fire door.

Judge Richardson was shown TikTok footage of the crowd breaking in, bringing out items including furniture and fire extinguishers and then throwing them at a line of police with riot shields who were forced to retreat by the barrage.

The judge – who has now sentenced a number of people in connection with the Rotherham rioting – said this was the “worst footage I have seen”.

Judge Richardson told Lloyd the hotel residents and staff “would have been terrified” when the mob smashed their way into the hotel building.

The judge said: “I have seen the footage of what occurred. It was frightening and alarming even to watch in the court room.

“It must have been utterly terrifying for those present, including the police officers.”

Richard Adams, defending, said his client had gone to the area to go shopping at the Aldi supermarket next door, but “he made the foolish error of deciding to go and have a look” at the disorder.

Lloyd, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

The court heard how Stuart Bolton, 38, drove more than 50 miles from his home in New Holland, North Lincolnshire, to hurl racist abuse at police during the Rotherham rioting.

Bolton, who runs a ground-working business, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Footage shown on Wednesday showed him screaming abuse and goading a line of police officers protecting the hotel.

The court heard Bolton shouted a range of insults, including: “Come here you Paki – finish it, finish it” and “me and you now, one on one, I’ll kill you”.

The judge also confiscated the Mercedes car Bolton used to drive to Rotherham, after hearing he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance, and banned him from driving for three years.

Another man, Elliott Wragg, 23, was jailed for two years and four months by Judge Richardson.

Wragg was one of a large “mob” of around 70 to 100 people who were throwing a range of items at a small group of 10 police officers outside the hotel, the court heard.

Dale Harris, defending, said his client said he had “no racist views” and his actions were “wholly out of character”.

Wragg, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

The court also heard how painter and decorator Billy Pemberton, 31, who employs three people, will lose his business because of his “stupidity” after he was filmed at the disorder.

Pemberton appeared on Wednesday after he admitted violent disorder but his sentencing was adjourned until Thursday at 10.30am after the court ran out of time.

Judge Richardson heard how Pemberton was part of a group which was throwing missiles at a small group of “cornered” police outside the hotel, but there was no evidence he threw anything at the officers himself.

He said he was also spotted in a group which was chanting “who the f*** is Allah?”.

Pemberton has admitted picking up a police baton, dropped by an officer, and taking at away from the scene.

Gordon Stables, defending, said his client is “utterly dejected and remorseful” and facing losing his business thanks to the inevitable prison sentence.

Mr Stables said Pemberton went to the hotel after “seeing things on social media that were completely and utterly untrue, complete lies”.

He said: “Others will suffer due to his stupidity.”

Another defendant who has admitted violent disorder in connection with the Rotherham violence, Peter Lynch, also had his case adjourned on Wednesday because of time constraints.

Lynch, 61, of Burman Road, Wath upon Dearne, will now be sentenced on August 22.