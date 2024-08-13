What the papers say – August 13

A doctor’s warning about Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane three years before the stabbing spree that claimed three lives features on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and the Metro focus on a report into the case which found a warning from Calocane’s health team was ignored with victims’ families claiming doctors “have blood on their hands”.

The Independent also splashes on the Calocane report, revealing the health trust responsible for him was repeatedly warned about “poor care” and the hospital had seen a steep rise in patient deaths.

In foreign affairs news, The Daily Telegraph says Sir Keir Starmer urged Tehran not to attack Israel in a call with the Iranian president.

The Times says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Vladimir Putin that war was “coming home” as a week-long assault inside Russia forced thousands to flee.

The i leads with reports officials have drawn up plans to airlift British nationals from the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

New research shows heatwaves spurred by carbon pollution claimed nearly 50,000 lives across Europe last year, according to The Guardian.

Back on British soil, the Financial Times reports billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal’s conglomerate will buy a 24.5% stake in BT Group.

The Daily Express says senior Tories are warning the Prime Minister that he needs to “get a grip” on migrants crossing the English Channel.

Lastly, the Daily Star writes picnic lovers have been warned about “millions of invading German lager-lout wasps looking for a bit of mindless aggro”.



