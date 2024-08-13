Google unveils AI-powered Pixel 9 series smartphones

Google has unveiled its new range of flagship Pixel smartphones, which the company says have been built to house its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tech, as it looks to take on Apple and Samsung.

The new range includes the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, and a new foldable in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which were announced alongside a new smartwatch and wireless ear buds.

The new phones have been loaded with AI – including Google’s Gemini chatbot, an AI image generation app, camera editing tools and voice call transcripts – and are powered by the tech giant’s own Tensor G4 chip.

Google said the chip was designed with DeepMind – the advanced AI arm of the tech giant – and this means it can run Google’s most advanced AI models on the devices to help users with tasks.

This includes with Gemini Live, a new version of the chatbot which is meant to be the phone’s virtual assistant and can be prompted at any time with queries, commands or questions.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google’s second foldable smartphone (Google/PA)

The photo editing tools include a feature called Add Me, which enables users to add the designated photographer to group photos simply by taking a second photo with them in it, with AI then combining the two.

The suite of AI tools also includes a new tool called Pixel Screenshots, which uses AI to search a user’s screenshots to find the key piece of information that was previously captured, without having to scroll back through the entire camera roll.

The company confirmed the Pixel 9 will start at £799, the Pixel 9 Pro at £999 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at £1,099, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will start at £1,749.

In a blog post discussing the launch of the new phones, Google said: “We’re infusing AI into everything we do, across every layer of our full tech stack — from data centre infrastructure to the operating system to devices.

“In order for AI to be truly helpful, it should naturally fit into our everyday lives, and the best place to experience that is on your Android device.

“With Gemini deeply integrated into Android, we’re rebuilding the operating system with AI at the core, and redefining what phones can do.”

Google is far from the only smartphone maker going to great lengths to load its latest devices with AI features – Samsung has launched its Galaxy AI features across its 2024 range of smartphones, and Apple previewed a range of tools it calls Apple Intelligence earlier in the summer.

The three tech giants are among the big names in the sector looking to establish themselves as the market leader when it comes to AI, with their popular smartphone brands being the key outlet for new features and services.

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said Google’s heavy focus on AI for this launch, and the timing of the event itself – two months earlier than usual – showed the company was keen to get ahead of its rivals.

“It is no surprise Google focused heavily on new AI capabilities given their strategic importance to the company,” he said.

“We expect the ‘Add Me’ group photography feature to be an anchor experience in the Pixel 9’s promotion. This and the slew of other AI-powered experiences are critical to the overall competitiveness of Android smartphones, particularly as Apple Intelligence looms.

“The timing of this event came as a surprise. Google likely felt that with the recent unveiling of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s iPhone launch next month will focus on why it has ‘the best phone for AI’.

“Google’s earlier launch potentially allows it to announce features first and claim leadership in use case development and deployment in this highly strategic area.”