Google aiming to ‘claim leadership’ of AI market with new phone launch

Google will use its upcoming phone launch to “get the jump” on its rivals and try to “claim leadership” of the AI market in smartphones, an expert has said.

The US firm is widely expected to introduce its Pixel 9 smartphone range during its Made by Google event on Tuesday evening.

The launch is taking place earlier than normal, and will see Google make its announcement before Apple unveils the next iPhone, which is traditionally introduced in September.

Ben Wood, smartphone expert and chief analyst at CCS Insight, said Google is trying to get ahead of its rival with new AI tools.

“It is interesting Google is holding this event in August rather than the usual timing of October. We believe this is an effort to get the jump on Apple’s iPhone event in September, particularly in terms of AI announcements,” he said.

“Apple will likely focus on why the iPhone is ‘the best phone for AI’ and it would be no surprise to see some overlap in the potential use cases of the new Pixel phones and the new iPhone.

“As a result, Google’s earlier announcement could let it announce new AI features first and claim leadership in this area.”

AI-powered tools have become a key battleground for innovation in the tech sector.

Google has introduced its own generative AI chatbot, Gemini, and the Pixel 9 range will be the first phones the company has built around the tool.

“We expect Google to continue to flex its ‘camera capability’ muscles given the central role the camera now plays in the purchasing decision for a new smartphone,” Mr Wood said.

“Additionally, Google will likely talk extensively about its Tensor chipset and how this gives it a competitive edge when it comes to delivering AI-powered experiences on the new phones.

“Google will likely spend a lot of time talking about AI features and why its devices are better than rivals.

“Anchor services like Circle to Search will be showcased – but also enhancements to how messages are handled, options to edit photos and more.

“We’ve also heard rumours of new features like ‘add me to this photo’, for when a person taking a group photo wants to add themselves to it. Google has often done a very good job of getting these ideas out ahead of others and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen again.”

Google’s launch comes after Samsung brought its own suite of AI-powered tools to its foldable phone range.

Galaxy AI was introduced to new Samsung phones in January with tools which can translate and transcribe conversations for users and help with photo-editing and other tasks.

In June, Apple previewed what it is calling Apple Intelligence, its plans to bring more artificial intelligence features to the iPhone later this year and beyond – including a deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to integrate the AI chatbot into Apple software.