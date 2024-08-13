Girl, 13, convicted over disorder ‘punched and kicked’ outside hotel, CPS says

A 13-year-old girl has been convicted after “punching and kicking” at the entrance of a hotel housing asylum seekers, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31 in Aldershot, Hampshire.

The teenager stood to confirm her name and date of birth before sitting with her parents at the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

She also stood to enter her guilty plea to the judge in the court sitting as a youth court.

A CPS spokesperson said the girl was among several people who gathered outside the Potters International Hotel in the Hampshire town and was seen punching and kicking at the entrance of the hotel.

Senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, Thomas Power, said: “This alarming incident will have caused genuine fear amongst people who were being targeted by these thugs – and it is particularly distressing to learn that such a young girl participated in this violent disorder.

“Large-scale public unrest is never acceptable and the Crown Prosecution Service will not hesitate to respond swiftly and robustly to uphold law and order.

“We will continue working with our partners in policing and the wider criminal justice system to make sure those who bring violence and panic to our communities face the consequences of their actions.”

In court, District Judge Tim Pattinson ordered for a pre-sentence report to be made and adjourned for the girl’s sentencing to take place on September 30 at the same court.

The teenager is on unconditional bail until then.

It comes as two 12-year-old boys are believed to have become the youngest people to be convicted, on Monday, of a criminal offence in connection with the nationwide public disorder.