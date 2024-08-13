Fewer than one in 10 graduate employers say type of university important – poll

The majority of employers do not look for a graduate to have studied at a particular university when hiring, a survey has suggested.

Fewer than one in 10 British employers said the type of university which graduates attended was an important factor in the recruitment process, according to a poll by CBI Economics.

Employers tend to value a graduate’s skills, the subject they studied, and vocational experience gained during their degree over the institution they studied at, the report found.

It comes as students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to receive their A-level results on Thursday and make decisions on where and what to study next.

The poll of 252 UK employers found that the most important characteristic in the graduate recruitment process was their enthusiasm and attitude towards the role (chosen by 68%).

This was followed by skills and competencies other than academic knowledge (55%), subject studied (52%) and vocational and industry experience (42%).

Graduate employers across a range of industries were asked about what factors they considered most important when hiring graduates.

The survey commissioned by University Alliance, which was carried out online in April, found only 15% of employers said the grade obtained by the graduate was the most important factor.

The least important factors in determining success in the jobs market were specific projects completed during the degree (4%) and which type of university the graduate studied at (8%).

The report suggested that 85% of graduate employers believe vocational experience enhanced performance at the interview stage.

In a foreword to the report, Labour former education secretary Lord Blunkett said: “The findings underline how employers value the importance of practical skills and relevant work experience that graduates may undertake as part of their course, and how, in the eyes of employers, that gives them the edge in the contemporary job market.

“Contrary to popular narrative, the findings also indicate employers do not value the perceived prestige of certain institutions ahead of other factors, such as practical experience in the workplace as part of the degree, and the type of course studied.

“This has significant implications for graduates, educational institutions, and employers alike.”

Professor Jane Harrington, vice chancellor of the University of Greenwich and chairwoman of University Alliance, said many applicants often feel anxious about making the right choice of university or course.

She said: “I hope the data in this report goes some way towards helping them make informed decisions, but also to reassure them that employers take a holistic view of graduate applicants and that their career won’t be made or broken based on university choice or grades.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “There are a huge range of options available to start and progress in a rewarding career, including an apprenticeship, going to university or taking a vocational qualification.

“We have already established Skills England to boost opportunities across the country and have refocused the Office for Students to prioritise the financial stability of the higher education sector and deliver better quality and outcomes for students.

“We will continue to back our world-class universities as engines of growth and opportunity.”