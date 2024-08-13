Edinburgh Trams staff back strike action over lack of breaks

Workers on Edinburgh’s tram network have backed strike action in a dispute over a lack of toilet breaks.

The union Unite said late running services mean drivers are unable to take a break ahead of their next departure, which has led to health issues among members.

Unite said 160 staff could strike after a ballot was backed by more than 90% of its members.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers have emphatically backed strike action in order to tackle head-on the unacceptable health and safety situation they face.

“They should not be in this situation because Edinburgh Trams should be implementing measures to ensure our members get their comfort breaks.

“We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for decent workplace conditions.”

Lyn Turner, an industrial officer at the union, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are being forced into taking strike action.

“This is mismanagement plain and simple, and it is having unacceptable consequences for our members.

“Unite wants to resolve this through negotiation but we are running out of track before strike action takes place. If this happens, then Edinburgh Trams will be solely to blame for any disruption. Management has one more chance.”

Edinburgh Trams has been approached for comment.