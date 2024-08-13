Case of Lush looter delayed over claims he offered his autograph in prison

Sentencing for a man who looted cosmetics chain Lush during riots in Hull has been delayed after claims he asked a prison probation officer “if he wanted his autograph”.

John Honey helped attack a car with three Romanian men in, targeted a garage leaving nine vehicles damaged and pushed bins at police lines during the disorder on August 3.

The 25-year-old “played a prominent role” in 12 hours of violence and unrest that gripped the city while wearing a “distinctive” England flag T-shirt, prosecutors said.

The Lush store in Hull (Olly Burdett/PA)

Honey pleaded guilty to violent disorder and three charges of burglary at Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone.

He also admitted racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW after three men were forced to flee their car by a group of “angry” men, and damaging nine other vehicles during an attack on a garage.

Hull Crown Court heard that the disorder started when rioters gathered outside a hotel known to house asylum seekers and subjected police to a “barrage of verbal and physical threats” while chanting racist slogans.

Honey was at the front of the group and was captured on footage throwing a missile at police and pushing a large wheelie bin at them.

Footage of the BMW incident showed him pulling the passenger door open as a man inside tried to close it to protect himself.

The occupants of the car got out with their hands raised in a gesture of surrender and fled to a nearby hotel, the court heard.

The driver said he feared for his life after more than 100 “angry” men attempted to drag him from the car, punched him in the head and attempted to strike him with a metal bar.

The Shoezone store was also looted (Olly Burdett/PA)

A worker at the garage said he had to lock himself inside the premises with the shutters down as a group of men attacked the business, damaging cars and setting one on fire.

His statement said he heard shouts of “open the door, I’ll kill you” before hearing explosions and seeing black smoke coming through the shutters.

The court heard that he escaped through a back exit and hid in a nearby garden for around 40 minutes.

Other footage played in court showed Honey looting the Lush store, taking one of their branded bags and walking around the shop filling it with products.

Judge John Thackray KC, the Recorder of Hull, said he had received a letter from a member of staff at HMP Hull who said they were conducting an assessment with Honey when he had asked “if I wanted his autograph as he is famous and is all over social media”.

Honey also told the employee he “went into Greggs to have a drink as the pepper spray made him thirsty”.

They said he was an “over-confident individual who presented with no remorse”.

The court heard that Honey disputed the probation officer’s claims and wanted to be sentenced on the basis that he was “genuinely remorseful”.

The case was adjourned until Friday for further statements to be taken.