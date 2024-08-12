Teenager denies attempted murder over school stabbings

A teenage girl accused of stabbing two teachers and a pupil at a school in Wales has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces seven charges: three of attempted murder; three of wounding with intent; and one of possession of a bladed article on a school premises in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

The girl, who wore a white shirt, black tie and waistcoat, with her hair tied back, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, where she spoke to confirm her name and enter her pleas.

She denied the three counts of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said the girl would stand trial for the three counts of attempted murder next month.

As the judge spoke the teenager looked at the ground.

The trial was scheduled for September 30, with a pretrial review on September 17.

Helen Randall appeared on behalf of the prosecution and Caroline Rees KC appeared on behalf of the defence.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, went into lockdown on April 24 after the alleged incident at the end of morning break.

Two teachers: Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were hurt in the incident but have since been released from hospital.