In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool as heat warning issued on year’s hottest day

Temperatures hit 34.8C in Cambridge on Monday, which was declared the hottest day of the year for the UK so far.

Children on a pontoon in a lake

People sought out water and shade as they tried to keep cool during what has been declared the hottest day of the year for the UK so far.

There was a sharp peak of heat and humidity on Monday, with temperatures soaring as high as 34.8C in Cambridge and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing several yellow heat health warnings for parts of England.

Temperatures are expected return to average levels on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, which also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Monday for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

People paddle in the sea with a ship in the background
Beachgoers enjoy the weather at Southend-on-Sea in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Two monkeys enjoy an ice block
Bonobo apes sucked on ice blocks at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)
A man uses a fan on the London Underground's Piccadilly Line
On a particularly tough day for commuters, a man in London uses a fan on the Tube’s Piccadilly Line (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather Aug 12th 2024
Swimmers in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings, in south-west London (James Manning/PA)
Someone paddleboarding with a pier in the background
Paddleboarding at Clevedon Marine Lake in Clevedon, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
A person drinks a bottle of water while walking in Leicester Square, central London
Staying hydrated is especially important during hot temperatures (James Manning/PA)
Rowers on a river watched by a man on the riverbank
These people on the river Avon in Warwick sought out water in another way (Jacob King/PA)
A man cleans pink and white pedalos on a river
Staff at Warwick Boats prepare and clean pedalos during their busiest time of the year (Jacob King/PA)
People sit on colourful beanbags
People enjoy the warm weather in Granary Square, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A person using a fan whilst walking in Leicester Square, central London
Hand fans are the hottest new accessory in these temperatures (James Manning/PA)
Crowds of people shaded by trees look out at people having fun around a fountain
Seeking shade is another important way of enjoying the hot weather safely (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Two people embrace in front of a fountain
Cooling fountains in Battersea Park, south London, was the perfect setting for this couple to enjoy a romantic moment together (James Manning/PA)
