Elderly and vulnerable urged to put health first as hottest day of year likely

Elderly and vulnerable residents across England have been urged to put health and safety first on what will likely be the warmest day of the year so far.

It comes after West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a child had died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton.

Top temperatures could reach 34C-35C in London on Monday in a sharp peak of heat and humidity before an expected return to average levels on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West, North West and London by the UK Health Security Agency until 9am on Wednesday.

The alert means those who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly with multiple health conditions, are likely to struggle to cope with the heat, and action may be required within the health and social care sector.

Temperatures are unlikely to exceed the 40.3C recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on July 19 2022, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, according to forecasters.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “It’s going to be hot.

“The weather is coming with a lot of humidity, so it will feel quite uncomfortable out there across central eastern England.

“Elsewhere, it’s still going to be warm and humid, but the hottest weather will be in central eastern England.”

The Met Office recommends that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink lots of water.

London, East Anglia and the home counties will experience the warmest weather, with highs of 33C expected in London, 26C in Manchester and 21C in Edinburgh.

The RAC urged drivers to check the coolant and oil levels in their vehicles as high temperatures increase the risk of vehicle breakdowns and cars overheating.

People took to the water on Clevedon Marine Lake in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “To prepare for all eventualities, it’s a good idea to carry a few important items with you such as plenty of water and food, sunscreen, an umbrella for shade, and a portable battery pack and cable to keep your mobile phone well charged.

“Those driving vehicles without effective air conditioning should consider delaying any non-essential journeys by car until tomorrow when the Met Office forecast no longer applies or wait to use the car in cooler temperatures this evening.

“This is especially important for vulnerable people, including the very young and elderly, for whom the extremely high temperatures pose a clear health risk. We also want to remind drivers never to leave pets in a hot car, which can prove fatal.”

Elsewhere, West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the water off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, around 6pm on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Thunderstorms and torrential downpours affected parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Monday morning but were expected to clear into the North Sea by the early afternoon, with a yellow weather warning ending at 1pm.

Forecaster Mr Snell said: “Although we probably won’t see that severe weather across the south, that system will gradually bring some cooler temperatures to all parts as we go through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back up to the high 20s rather than mid 30s.”

The hottest day of 2024 so far was Friday July 19, where temperatures reached 31.9C in central London.