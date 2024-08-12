Digital replicas of real world could help decarbonise transport, scientists say

Digital replicas of the real world that can analyse scenarios in near-real time could help make journeys greener, scientists have said.

Researchers led by Heriot-Watt University and the University of Glasgow are to begin using “digital twins” of transport infrastructure to explore the optimal ways of reaching net zero emissions.

Digital twins are replicas of the real world that collect data from sensors connected to transport infrastructure including roads, railways and shipping.

This data is analysed to model and test different scenarios and the twin sends its solution back to the real world in near-real time.

Researchers said the technology could help logistics companies identify the most sustainable routes, vehicle types and journey times, or help motorists reduce emissions by finding the shortest routes out of traffic jams.

They added it could also be used to test parts of a future zero-carbon transport system, including electric road systems and alternative fuels.

Personalised digital twin assistants could help individual travellers choose the most environmentally friendly routes after accounting for factors like their mobility needs, journey requirements and the weather.

Professor Charlotte Deane, executive chairwoman of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), said: “Digital twins offer an enormous opportunity to decarbonise our transport networks by testing the potential impact of changes more quickly, reducing costs and helping us to design the transport networks we need, when we need them.

“Passengers and commuters will benefit through being able to choose the most sustainable travel choices, while transport operators will be able to speed up their work to provide low-carbon services.”

Professor Phil Greening, TransiT joint director, said using digital twins to speed up the way new systems are tested is necessary because “time is running out” for real-world trials.

“Transport accounts for about a third of UK carbon emissions and, with global temperatures rapidly rising, we have run out of time to carry out real-world transport trials and learn from them,” he said.

“So, if the UK is to meet its carbon reduction commitments, we have to do our experiments digitally. We need to design the future transport system and optimise the transition to it.

“Digital twins will help us see the where, what and how to decarbonise transport. We start by building individual models of real-world transport systems.

“These can then be connected together and linked to the real world to give a bigger picture of what our future decarbonised transport system might look like – and the lowest cost way of getting there.”

The work will be done at the new Twinning for Decarbonising Transport (TransiT) research hub, supported by a £46 million investment from the ESPRC and 67 partners.

The data to build the digital twins, which includes the number and type of vehicles, fuel types, load sizes and route lengths, will come from the hub’s industry partners, which include transport operators, vehicle makers and energy suppliers.

The hub will also work with passenger groups so transport users can help researchers model human travel behaviour and choices.

The researchers say the hub could provide a blueprint for how digital twins could help other sectors to make transformational change.

Feryal Clark, Minister for AI and Digital Government, said: “We see a technology future for British people which enriches and improves their lives.

“The research TransiT will now carry out is a prime example of how we’re supporting cutting-edge innovations to make that vision a reality.

“On top of saving the public time and money on the journeys they take day-to-day, this project will also harness the power of transformative digital technologies to cut carbon emissions, demonstrating the incredible impact technology can have in improving our public services, tackling climate change, and beyond.”

TransiT involves teams from eight UK universities, each focusing on specific research areas.