In pictures: Up, up and away – Hot air balloons add colour to Bristol skyline
Hot air balloons have been taking to the skies above Bristol for the past three days at the annual international fiesta.
First held in 1979, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta celebrates the city’s links to hot air ballooning.
More than 100 hot air balloons have taken part in this year’s event, which is based in the hills of the Ashton Court area of the city.