Woman bailed after arrest over false online post about Southport suspect

A 55-year-old woman arrested in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the suspect in the Southport killings has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The woman, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications, Cheshire Police said.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross previously said: “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

“It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

“It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”

Police across the UK have issued warnings over the spreading online of an “incorrect” name and a false story about the background of the Stockport suspect.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, who turned 18 earlier this week, was charged with the murder of three girls in the July 29 knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.